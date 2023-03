News From Law.com

St. Patrick's Day securities filings by Goldman Sachs have revealed lots of green for Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler. She made a whopping $17.1 million in 2022, a serious pay-raise over 2021 earnings amounting to almost $12.7 million.

Banking & Financial Services

March 17, 2023, 6:31 PM

nature of claim: /