Goldman Sachs First-Year Legal Chief is Highest-Paid GC in N...

Goldman Sachs legal chief Kathryn Ruemmler has dethroned Fox Corp. top lawyer Viet Dinh as the highest paid general counsel in New York. Not bad for her first year as the global investment bank and financial services company's legal boss. Ruemmler's cash compensation for 2021 totaled $7.9 million, the bulk of which came from a $6.4 million bonus. Cash comp doesn't include stock options and awards, which boosted Ruemmler's total comp package to nearly $27 million, according to ALM's 2022 General Counsel Compensation Report.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2022, 12:20 PM