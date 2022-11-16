New Suit - Trademark

Burr & Forman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court on behalf of Goldfingers Franchise Group LLC and the Dorminy Group Inc. The suit, which takes aim at KPL Enterprises LLC and other defendants for allegedly violating a franchising agreement, seeks an injunction preventing the defendants from continued use of the plaintiffs' trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00464, Goldfingers Franchise Group, LLC et al v. Holifield et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 16, 2022, 7:37 PM