Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ice Miller on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marian University to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by DeLaney & DeLaney and Kapitan Gomaa Law on behalf of a former associate professor who claims he was denied tenure and terminated due to age discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00283, Goldfinger v. Marian University, Inc.

Education

February 15, 2023, 3:23 PM