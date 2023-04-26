New Suit - Trade Secrets

Tucker Ellis filed a trade secret lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Goldenwest Logistics. The complaint pursues claims against Elevation Trucking Services (ETS), Allied Transportation Services and four former Goldenwest employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and resources to form ETS, a competing transportation brokerage company. The complaint further alleges that the former employees held ETS out as a subsidiary of Goldenwest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03132, Goldenwest Logistics, LLC v. Elevation Trucking Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 1:16 PM

