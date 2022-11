New Suit

St. Luke's Hospital was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of the estate of Janet Goldenberg, who was allegedly injured while medical personnel assisted her with a patient lift, causing a fatal hematoma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01238, Goldenberg v. St. Luke's Episcopal Presbyterian Hospitals.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 4:50 PM