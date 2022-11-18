Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Affiliated FM Insurance Company to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Richard M. Ochroch & Associates on behalf of a dozen companies who manage, operate and lease commercial retail spaces. The court action seeks declaratory judgment that the defendants have a duty to provide business interruption coverage to the plaintiffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:22-cv-04627, Goldenberg Management, Inc. et al v. Affiliated FM Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 5:11 PM