Who Got The Work

Joel C. Griswold, Bonnie Keane DelGobbo, Adama K. Wiltshire and Amy L. Lenz of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to defend U.S. News & World Report in a pending privacy class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Bailey & Glasser, accuses the publisher of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by transmitting users' video viewing information to Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry, is 4:22-cv-00966, Golden v. U.S. News & World Report L.P.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 31, 2022, 5:06 AM