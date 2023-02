Who Got The Work

Richard L. Rainey and Michael R. Morey from Covington & Burling have stepped in as defense counsel to Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents, was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Jan. 5 in California Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-00048, Golden v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.