Who Got The Work

Google has tapped attorneys Matthew S. Warren and Sachli Balazadeh-Nayeri of Warren Lex LLP to fend off a pending lawsuit. The action was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr, is 4:22-cv-05246, Golden v. Google LLC.