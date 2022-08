Who Got The Work

Skadden partners Jack P. DiCanio, Karen M. Lent, and Julia K. York have stepped in as defense counsel for Apple in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, alleging that Apple has engaged in exclusionary conduct to preserve dominance in the markets for smartphones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches, was filed July 15 in California Northern District Court by pro se plaintiff Larry Golden. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. Demarchi, is 5:22-cv-04152, Golden v. Apple, Inc.