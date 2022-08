Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clausen Miller on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Levine & Fellig on behalf of Golden Surf Towers Condominium Association Inc. The case is 0:22-cv-61493, Golden Surf Towers Condominium Association Inc. v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 3:52 PM