Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against ScottsMiracle-Gro, the lawn and garden products company, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product, was filed by Goolsby Proctor Heefner & Gibbs on behalf of Golden Property Management and Golden Shovel Holdings. The case is 6:22-cv-00359, Golden Shovel Holdings LLC et al v. Scotts Miracle Gro Company et al.

Agriculture

December 13, 2022, 6:37 PM