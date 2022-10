News From Law.com

Golden Gate University School of Law (GGU Law), which has been struggling with bar passage rate, is transforming its legal education offerings with a multi-pronged plan that includes full-tuition scholarships to all students in its in-person J.D. program and the introduction of bachelor of arts (B.A.) in law and master of law studies (M.L.S.) degree programs.

Education

October 11, 2022, 4:00 PM