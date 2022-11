New Suit

Nationwide and Scottsdale Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning claims of damage arising from a construction project, was filed by Berding & Weil on behalf of Golden Gate Belvedere and FDP Development. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07187, Golden Gate Belvedere, LLC et al v. Nationwide E&S Specialty et al.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 3:23 PM