Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Monday removed a tortious interference with business and defamation lawsuit against Kirk M. Elliott and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Evan A. Clark on behalf of precious metals dealer Golden Bull LLC, doing business as My Noble Gold Investments, seeks to enjoin the defendants from doing business with non-party Lawerence Torres in violation of an executed exclusive endorsement agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-06190, Golden Bull, LLC v. Elliott et al.

Business Services

August 01, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Golden Bull, LLC

defendants

Does I-X inclusive

K+E Consulting Redesigned

Kirk Elliott PhD Private Advisors LLC

Kirk M. Elliott

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims