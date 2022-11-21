New Suit

Golden Bear Management and Delta Adjusting Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Verve Risk Partners on Monday in California Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a fatal motor vehicle collision and subsequent lawsuit against North American Capacity Insurance, which the plaintiffs handled and settled on NAC's behalf. According to the instant suit, NAC claims that the plaintiffs committed errors and should be liable for the full settlement amount; the plaintiffs now seek defense and indemnification from Verve Risk Partners against NAC's claim. The suit was filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02097, Golden Bear Management Corp. et al. v. Verve Risk Partners LLP.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 8:37 PM