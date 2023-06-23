Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Beveridge & Diamond and Brown Goldstein & Levy on Friday removed a toxic tort class action against Skyline Tower Painting and Television Tower to Maryland District Court. The suit arises from the defendants' pressurized hydro-cleaning of an iconic candelabra-shaped television tower in a neighborhood of Baltimore known as 'TV Hill.' According to the complaint, the hydro-cleaning caused lead-based paint chips to scatter throughout the surrounding community, exposing residents to deadly health risks. The case is 1:23-cv-01708, Goldberg et al. v. Skyline Tower Painting Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 5:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Roberts

Christine Sajecki

Elizabeth L. Goldberg

Hannah Roher

John Ralston

Joshua C. Tohn

Maria Hagen

Myriam Ralston

Plaintiffs

Murphy & Falcon, P.A.

defendants

Skyline Tower Painting, Inc.

Television Tower, Inc.

defendant counsels

Brown, Goldstein & Levy

U.S. District Court, District Of Maryland (usa/fpd)

Beveridge & Diamond

Brown Goldstein And Levy LLP

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference