Lawyers at Beveridge & Diamond and Brown Goldstein & Levy on Friday removed a toxic tort class action against Skyline Tower Painting and Television Tower to Maryland District Court. The suit arises from the defendants' pressurized hydro-cleaning of an iconic candelabra-shaped television tower in a neighborhood of Baltimore known as 'TV Hill.' According to the complaint, the hydro-cleaning caused lead-based paint chips to scatter throughout the surrounding community, exposing residents to deadly health risks. The case is 1:23-cv-01708, Goldberg et al. v. Skyline Tower Painting Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 23, 2023, 5:22 PM