New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Medical records company Reventics was hit with a data breach class action on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of patients whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00641, Goldberg et al. v. Reventics LLC.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 5:44 PM