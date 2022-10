Who Got The Work

ArentFox Schiff partner Julius A. Rousseau III has stepped in to defend Wells Fargo in a lawsuit over the proceeds of a $3 million life insurance policy. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of the Estate of Cecile Gold, takes aim at Wells Fargo in its role as securities intermediary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:22-cv-05238, Gold v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.