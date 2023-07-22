New Suit

A fleet of elite financial institutions and law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court. The court action filed by attorney Michelle Gold on her own behalf seeks a stay of a writ of eviction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01342, Gold v. US Bancorp et al.

July 22, 2023, 3:47 PM

