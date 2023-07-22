New Suit
A fleet of elite financial institutions and law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court. The court action filed by attorney Michelle Gold on her own behalf seeks a stay of a writ of eviction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01342, Gold v. US Bancorp et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 22, 2023, 3:47 PM
Plaintiffs
- Does 1-5000
- Gonzalez-Gold
- Michelle Gold
- Star Martinez
defendants
- Barclays Capital Inc.
- Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- Goldman Sachs & Co.
- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Moody's Corporation
- Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
- Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc.
- Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC
- US Bancorp
- US Bank
- Ally Financial, Inc.
- Bank of America Corporation
- Bank of America National Association
- Capital One Financial Corporation
- Capital One, National Association
- CitiGroup Financial Products, Inc.
- Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp.
- Citigroup Inc.
- Countrywide Financial Corporation
- Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
- Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Company
- Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
- Arlene Marie Arias
- Banc of America Funding Corporation
- Barry J. O'Brien
- Bcap LLC
- Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I LLC
- Birdrock Home Mortgage, LLC
- Boac Secured Assets Corp.
- Christopher M. O'Meara
- Ci-Mvy Chase Funding LLC
- CitiCorp Mortgage Securities, Inc.
- Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc.
- CitiMortgage, Inc.
- Countrywide Securities Corp.
- Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.
- Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.
- Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.
- Cw/Vibs, Inc.
- Cwalt, Inc.
- Daniel Niednagel
- DB Structured Products, Inc.
- DB U.S. Financial Market Holding Corporation
- Deutsche Alt-A Securities, Inc.
- DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.
- Edward Grieb
- EMC Mortgage Corporation
- F/Icja Gmac LLC
- Fitch, Inc.
- George E. Olmstead
- Gmac Mortgage Group, LLC
- Harold G. Campbell
- Hughes & Pizzuto, A.P.C
- Imei Assets Corp.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc
- J.P. Morgan Acceptance Corporation I
- J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
- James J. Sullivan
- Jeanne Max
- Joe Soecker
- John Doe
- John Pieters
- JPMorgan Sec-uri-t Les Holding, LLC
- Karl Schorr
- Kristine Smith
- L.P.
- Lana Franks
- Mark L. Zusy
- Matthew D. Murphey
- Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors, Inc.
- Merrill Lynch Mortgage Lending, Inc.
- Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
- Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.
- Morgan Stanley Mort Gage Capital Holdings LLC
- Mortgage Asset Securitization Transcations, Inc.
- Mortgage IT Securities Corp.
- Mortgage IT. Inc.
- Nomura Credit & Capital, Inc.
- Nomura Holding- America, Inc.
- Nomura Securities International, Inc.
- Normura Asset Acceptance Corporation
- Ralph Hughes
- RBS Acceptance Inc.
- RBS Financial Prodcuts Inc.
- RBS Holdings USA Inc.
- RBS Securities Inc.
- Residential Accredit Loans, Inc.
- Residential Funding Company, LLC
- Richard Mcicinney
- Richard S. Fuld, Jr.
- Robert Pizzuto
- Samiir Tabet
- Sandler O'Neil + Partners
- Stephen Niednagel
- Steve Bruce Gold
- Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc.
- Susan R. Sakhai
- The Bear Sterns Companies LLC
- The Mcgraw-Hill Companies, UBS Americas Inc.
- Ties Securities LLC
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Tyler W. Cramer
- UBS Real Estate Securities Inc.
- Wamij Capital Corp.
- Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corporation
- Wipac Funding Corporation
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims