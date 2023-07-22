New Suit

A fleet of elite financial institutions and law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court. The court action filed by attorney Michelle Gold on her own behalf seeks a stay of a writ of eviction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01342, Gold v. US Bancorp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 22, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Does 1-5000

Gonzalez-Gold

Michelle Gold

Star Martinez

Plaintiffs

The Gold Firm

defendants

Barclays Capital Inc.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody's Corporation

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc.

Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC

US Bancorp

US Bank

Ally Financial, Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America National Association

Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One, National Association

CitiGroup Financial Products, Inc.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

Countrywide Financial Corporation

Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.

Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Arlene Marie Arias

Banc of America Funding Corporation

Barry J. O'Brien

Bcap LLC

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I LLC

Birdrock Home Mortgage, LLC

Boac Secured Assets Corp.

Christopher M. O'Meara

Ci-Mvy Chase Funding LLC

CitiCorp Mortgage Securities, Inc.

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Countrywide Securities Corp.

Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.

Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.

Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.

Cw/Vibs, Inc.

Cwalt, Inc.

Daniel Niednagel

DB Structured Products, Inc.

DB U.S. Financial Market Holding Corporation

Deutsche Alt-A Securities, Inc.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.

Edward Grieb

EMC Mortgage Corporation

F/Icja Gmac LLC

Fitch, Inc.

George E. Olmstead

Gmac Mortgage Group, LLC

Harold G. Campbell

Hughes & Pizzuto, A.P.C

Imei Assets Corp.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc

J.P. Morgan Acceptance Corporation I

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

James J. Sullivan

Jeanne Max

Joe Soecker

John Doe

John Pieters

JPMorgan Sec-uri-t Les Holding, LLC

Karl Schorr

Kristine Smith

L.P.

Lana Franks

Mark L. Zusy

Matthew D. Murphey

Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors, Inc.

Merrill Lynch Mortgage Lending, Inc.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.

Morgan Stanley Mort Gage Capital Holdings LLC

Mortgage Asset Securitization Transcations, Inc.

Mortgage IT Securities Corp.

Mortgage IT. Inc.

Nomura Credit & Capital, Inc.

Nomura Holding- America, Inc.

Nomura Securities International, Inc.

Normura Asset Acceptance Corporation

Ralph Hughes

RBS Acceptance Inc.

RBS Financial Prodcuts Inc.

RBS Holdings USA Inc.

RBS Securities Inc.

Residential Accredit Loans, Inc.

Residential Funding Company, LLC

Richard Mcicinney

Richard S. Fuld, Jr.

Robert Pizzuto

Samiir Tabet

Sandler O'Neil + Partners

Stephen Niednagel

Steve Bruce Gold

Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc.

Susan R. Sakhai

The Bear Sterns Companies LLC

The Mcgraw-Hill Companies, UBS Americas Inc.

Ties Securities LLC

Troutman Sanders LLP

Tyler W. Cramer

UBS Real Estate Securities Inc.

Wamij Capital Corp.

Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corporation

Wipac Funding Corporation

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims