Womble Bond Dickinson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of military spouses organization Gold Star Wives of America Inc. The suit pursues clams against Tamra Sipes, former Gold Star president, for misappropriating the 'Gold Star' mark after being suspended from and ending her term with the organization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01015, Gold Star Wives of America Inc v. Sipes.

August 04, 2023, 5:17 AM

Gold Star Wives of America Inc

Womble Bond Dickinson

Tamra Sipes

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims