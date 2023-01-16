Who Got The Work

William G. Bauer of Woods Oviatt Gilman and Brian T. Johnson and Ryan C. Spitzer of Isaac Wiles have entered appearances for Evan Barton, Barton, Kiefer & Associates and Nicholas Schmelzer in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 2 in New York Western District Court by Kutak Rock LLP on behalf of Gold Star Feed and Grain, accuses Roll-N-View of failing pay Gold Star for dairy feed products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa, is 6:22-cv-06537, Gold Star Feed and Grain, LLC v. Roll-N-View Farms, LLC et al.

Agriculture

January 16, 2023, 8:14 AM