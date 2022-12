New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Gold Star Feed and Grain. The suit targets Roll-N-View Farms and other defendants over a dispute concerning the contents of certain dairy feed products sold by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00937, Gold Star Feed and Grain, LLC v. Roll-N-View Farms, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 03, 2022, 11:51 AM