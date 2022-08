News From Law.com

The world's largest gold mining company, Newmont Corp., has named a successor to the firm's general counsel-turned chief sustainability officer. Peter Toth, who joined Newmont last year as executive VP of strategic development, is stepping up to succeed Stephen Gottesfeld as chief strategy and sustainability officer. Gottesefeld is retiring after 25 years with the publicly traded Denver-based company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 12:41 PM