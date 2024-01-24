Gold-Mining Giant Newmont Hires CLO With Deep Global Experie...

News From Law.com

The world's largest gold-mining company, Denver-based Newmont, has hired the legal chief of energy-management giant Schneider Electric to serve as its chief legal officer. From his base in Massachusetts, Peter Wexler has served for 15 years as CLO of Paris-based Schneider, which has 144,000 employees in 100 countries. In his role, Wexler oversaw legal, risk and compliance matters globally, managing a team of more than 300 professionals in 32 countries.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 24, 2024, 2:54 PM

nature of claim: /