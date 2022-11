Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Constellation NewEnergy to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over an agreement to finance a facility improvement project, was filed by Stuart Kane LLP on behalf of cannabis company Gold Flora and Black Lion Farms. The case is 8:22-cv-02088, Gold Flora, LLC et al v. Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. et al.

Energy

November 16, 2022, 7:45 PM