Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease against SprintCom LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Perl & Goodsnyder on behalf of Gold Coast Flats. The case is 1:23-cv-03842, Gold Coast Flats LLC v. SprintCom LLC f/k/a SprintCom, Inc.

Real Estate

June 16, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Gold Coast Flats LLC

defendants

SprintCom LLC f/k/a SprintCom, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract