New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit on behalf of The Estate of Cecile Gold, by its co-executors, Laurie Gold and Mark Gold Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over an alleged $3 million stranger-originated life insurance (STOLI) scheme, pursues claims against Wells Fargo Bank NA, as securities intermediary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05238, Gold, by Its Co-Executors, Laurie Gold and Mark Gold v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as securities intermediary.