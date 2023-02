Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GS2 Law on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against First Horizon Bank to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged failure to transfer funds among the plaintiff's accounts, was filed by Stern Tannenbaum & Bell on behalf of Mohammed Golam. The case is 1:23-cv-00805, Golam v. First Horizon Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2023, 7:54 PM