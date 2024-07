News From Law.com

For 50 years, William R. "Bill" Scherer has litigated over 100 trials in both jury and non-jury cases before state, appellate, and federal courts. For the last 17 years, the founder and managing partner of Conrad & Scherer dedicated a large portion of time to one case in particular, It was the longest case of his career. The attorneys on the Florida case talk about going the long haul on cases like this.

Florida

July 05, 2024, 12:53 PM