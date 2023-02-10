New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stark & Stark filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Going Pro: the Business of Wildlife Photography LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Jason Caruso, Kevin Monell and the Journal of Wildlife Photography LLC for allegedly misappropriating Going Pro's client lists and financial data to further the commercial interests of a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00781, Going Pro: The Business Of Wildlife Photography LLC v. Monell et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 10, 2023, 2:29 PM