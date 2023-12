News From Law.com

I was invited to speak to the Mercer University Law Review's Seventy Fifth Anniversary Symposium ("A Course of Action: Shaping the Next Seventy-Five Years"), held in October. They asked me to speak generally on the subject of attorney mental health. I had talked at Mercer Law School numerous times on this topic, and they wanted me to do a deeper dive. My background is relevant. In 2012, I tried to take my own life.

Georgia

December 18, 2023, 7:00 AM

