Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Jonathan Goicoechea, accuses a White branch manager in New Brunswick of mistreating him due to his race, such as refusing to provide service on multiple occasions and asking, 'Are you here to rob us?' The case is 2:23-cv-03900, Goicoechea v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Goicoechea

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

John Does 1-5 and 6-10

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation