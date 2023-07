News From Law.com

Acadia Healthcare, a provider of mental health services that aims to double revenue by 2028, has hired the legal chief of GoHealth, a fast-rising health insurance marketplace, as general counsel. Brian Farley—who has been chief legal officer of Chicago-based GoHealth since June 2020, a month before its IPO—is succeeding Chris Howard, who is retiring from Franklin, Tennessee-based Acadia after 12 years as legal chief.

