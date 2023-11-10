Maslon partners Terrance C. Newby and David E. Suchar have entered appearances for GP MBM LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 1 in Minnesota District Court by Chestnut Cambronne PA on behalf of spray tan products developer and provider goGlow Enterprises LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for its ongoing use of the 'goGLOW' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:23-cv-02698, goGlow Enterprises, LLC v. GP Mbm, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 10, 2023, 8:26 AM