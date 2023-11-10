Who Got The Work

Maslon partners Terrance C. Newby and David E. Suchar have entered appearances for GP MBM LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 1 in Minnesota District Court by Chestnut Cambronne PA on behalf of spray tan products developer and provider goGlow Enterprises LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for its ongoing use of the 'goGLOW' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:23-cv-02698, goGlow Enterprises, LLC v. GP Mbm, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

goGlow Enterprises, LLC

Plaintiffs

Chestnut Cambronne PA

Chestnut Cambronne

defendants

GP Mbm, LLC

defendant counsels

Maslon

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims