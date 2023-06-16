Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for GoFundHer LLC and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 17 in New York Eastern District Court by Carlton Fields on behalf of GoFundMe, contends that GoFundHer's name, website domain and mission statement are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's marks, creating a likelihood of dilution. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano, is 1:23-cv-03694, GoFundMe Inc. et al v. GoFundHer LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 16, 2023, 11:43 AM

Plaintiffs

GoFundMe Inc.

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Cheryl Mensah

Francesca Mensah

GoFundHer LLC

Roger Mensah

Tracey Harriet Garley

Vincent Mensah

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims