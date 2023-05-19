New Suit - Trademark

GoFundMe, the social fundraising platform, sued fundraising website gofundHer LLC, its CEO Tracey Harriet Garley and other defendants Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Carlton Fields, accuses the defendants of rebranding their website from 'fundraising' to 'crowdfunding' and changing the case type of their logo to match that of the plaintiff's. The suit further contends that the use of the 'GoFundHer' mark is likely to cause consumer confusion an implications of affiliation and/or association. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03694, GoFundMe Inc. et al v. GoFundHer LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 19, 2023, 8:19 AM

Plaintiffs

GoFundMe Inc.

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Cheryl Mensah

Francesca Mensah

GoFundHer LLC

Roger Mensah

Tracey Harriet Garley

Vincent Mensah

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims