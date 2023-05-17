New Suit - Trademark

GoFundMe, the social fundraising platform, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against GoFundHer and its top officials in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Carlton Fields, contends that GoFundHer's name, website domain and mission statement are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's marks, creating a likelihood of dilution. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03694, GoFundMe Inc. et al v. GoFundHer LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 17, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

GoFundMe Inc.

Cheryl Mensah

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Francesca Mensah

GoFundHer LLC

Roger Mensah

Tracey Harriet Garley

Vincent Mensah

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims