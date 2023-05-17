GoFundMe, the social fundraising platform, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against GoFundHer and its top officials in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Carlton Fields, contends that GoFundHer's name, website domain and mission statement are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's marks, creating a likelihood of dilution. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03694, GoFundMe Inc. et al v. GoFundHer LLC.
Internet & Social Media
May 17, 2023, 6:48 PM