New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action Monday in West Virginia Southern District Court over Altice's monthly 'Network Enhancement Fee.' The complaint, brought by Bailey & Glasser and Klein & Sheridan, contends that Altice failed to disclose additional fees in advertisement prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00380, Goff et al v. Altice USA et al.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Goff

Nathan Rollyson

Russell Totten

Plaintiffs

Nolan Consumer Law

Bailey Glasser

Klein & Sheridan

defendants

Altice USA

Cebridge Acquisition, LLC

Cequel III Communications, I, LLC

Cequel III Communications, II, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws