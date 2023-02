Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against IT company Maximus Federal Services Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment age- and gender-based discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former Maximus employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00046, Goetz v. Maximus Federal Services, Inc.

Business Services

February 24, 2023, 3:18 PM