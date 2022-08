Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed a dog-bite lawsuit against Arleen Kneller, Patrick Kneller and other defendants to California Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Robert Vaage on behalf of Jamie Goettlich, Steven Goettlich and their son S.G. Jr. The case is 3:22-cv-01210, Goettlich et al. v. Kneller et al.

California

August 18, 2022, 5:51 PM