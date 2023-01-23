Who Got The Work

Michael Raiff, Craig Varnen and Lissa M. Percopo of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in as defense counsel to fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings Inc. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 8 in Texas Western District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love, centers on representations made in connection with the company's 2021 IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-01291, Goer v. F45 Training Holdings, Inc. et al.

Texas

January 23, 2023, 9:45 AM