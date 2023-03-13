New Suit - Securities

Automotive software company Insequence and President Keith T. Delk were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Dickinson Wright on behalf of the estate of Anthony Westbrook, who co-founded Insequence with Delk and served as CEO before passing away from brain cancer. According to the complaint, Delk agreed to provide financial support for Westbrook's children by purchasing his shares and making distributions, but then later refused to buy the shares or make further distributions after Westbrook died. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Goen v. Delk et al.

Automotive

March 13, 2023, 6:51 PM