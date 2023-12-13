Who Got The Work

Kevin P.B. Johnson and Margaret Shyr of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to represent Zoom Video Communications, the popular videoconferencing platform, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 9 in California Northern District Court by Murthy Patent Law Inc. on behalf of Surendra Goel, asserts a single patent related to video conferencing with accent modification and multiple video overlaying. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:23-cv-05806, Goel v. Sanas AI Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 13, 2023, 8:14 AM

