Attorneys of Farella Braun + Martel have stepped in to represent Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 9 in California Northern District Court by Murthy Patent Law Inc. on behalf of Surendra Goel, asserts a single patent related to video conferencing with accent modification and multiple video overlaying. Co-defendant Zoom Video Communications is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-05806, Goel v. Sanas AI Inc. et al.

December 26, 2023, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Surendra Goel

Plaintiffs

Murthy Patent Law Inc.

defendants

Google LLC

Google LLC

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Sanas AI Inc.

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Farella Braun + Martel

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims