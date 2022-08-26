Who Got The Work

Neal A. Potischman of Davis Polk & Wardwell has entered an appearance for Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle company, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 31 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray, claims that the defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lucid's business and concealed supply chain and logistics issues that would severely impact the company's production forecasts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:22-cv-03176, Goel v. Lucid Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 26, 2022, 7:43 AM