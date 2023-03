New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca was sued Thursday in Minnesota District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Upper Midwest Law Center on behalf of Tina Goede, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00562, Goede v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.