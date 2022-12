New Suit - Employment

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was sued Wednesday in Minnesota District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Francis White Law and Barnes Law on behalf of Richard Goecke, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-03087, Goecke v. 3M Company.