Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Union Pacific to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Crocker Russell & Associates, arises from an underlying decision made by the Sheet Metal, Air, Railroad, & Transportation Union ordering Union Pacific to reinstate plaintiff Jeremy Godwin after he had been terminated for alleged misconduct. Godwin claims the defendant has refused to pay for wages he lost prior to reinstatement. The case is 4:22-cv-00959, Godwin v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.